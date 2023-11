MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Starting Monday, a road closure in Mason City may affect your commute.

Crescent Drive between 3rd and 4th Streets Southwest will be closed between 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m..

City leaders say crews will be removing a dead ash tree in the area. Work is expected to last through Thursday.

