Mild conditions later this week; Snow returns over the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We finally had some snowfall this month over the weekend. Most areas picked up around a trace up to 2″ in some locations.

Rochester snowfall (KTTC)

Snowfall amounts over the weekend accumulated to 0.7″. We’ll finish the month with a deficit of around 3.7″ to 3.8″ of snow. We are also far behind the 4.1″ of snowfall that we had through this point last year.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

We are tracking another system that could impact the region this upcoming weekend. It is still way too early to talk about the specifics, but some accumulating snowfall could be possible Saturday into Sunday.

Temp forecast long-term (KTTC)

The long-term temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center do give us around a 50-60% chance of above-average temperatures through December 11th. What would high temperatures actually look like? We’re probably looking at highs in the middle and upper 30s being possible. Average high temperatures from December 3rd through the 11th drop from 33° to 29°. So our temperature trend could be around 3-8 degrees above average throughout that time period.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

