Mayo Clinic to announce Rochester investment plan update Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is set to announce an update on the Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester plan Tuesday.

Mayo Clinic leaders will be joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

The Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester plan is Mayo Clinic’s plan to invest $4 billion in Rochester, which the clinic says will “transform healthcare globally and reimagine patient and staff experience in Rochester.”

KTTC will provide coverage on-air and online of tomorrow’s event.

