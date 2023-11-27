Family Promise receives Mayo grant to help families facing homelessness

By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester nonprofit, Family Promise, received $52,000 in grant from the Mayo Clinic Community Contributions Program to serve homeless families in need.

Family Promise’s shelter, the North Star House in northwest Rochester, provides housing for up to three families.

Although the home provides basic necessities such as food, shelter and security for the residents, Family Promise’s Executive Director Erin Sinnwell said there are many families waiting in line requesting for such help.

“Pre-COVID we had a wait list, which was generally about 12 to 15 families,” she said. ”Since COVID and with recent evictions and whatnot, it seems like our wait list is growing and we’re at an all-time high of 35 families on our wait list.”

In addition to those needing a warm home in the freezing winter, Sinnwell said there are a variety of reasons causing families to seek shelter.

She said, “They might have gone through a divorce. They might have had some sickness or an illness — a lot of health bills. They might have lost a job, so you know, many reasons that families might come to us in need of shelter.”

With the $52,000 grant, Family Promise is looking to open a larger shelter in 2024 to serve more families.

“We’re going to be moving to a new location in June of 2024. Right now, we can have three families at a time. And our new shelter will be able to have 8 to 12 families at a time. So we are going to be growing quite a bit. So, [the grant] will really help us with that new space and expansion.”

Family Promise Executive Director Erin Sinnwell

Sinnwell said the grant money will also be used for general operations to continue supporting the families they serve.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to Family Promise can reach out to them through their website.

