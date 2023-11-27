Economists offer tips for safe Cyber Monday shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As people head back to work or school Monday after a long holiday weekend, they may be tempted to take a little break and check out those Cyber Monday deals.

The National Retail Federation says a recent survey shows 58 percent of Americans plan to do some shopping online this holiday season.

As you look for deals Monday, here’s a few things to keep in mind.

Before diving in, experts say do the research. You can make a list and round up coupons, old gift cards, and credit card points that could help save money.

They also say keep multiple browser tabs open while shopping, to comparison shop between retailers.

Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau says consumers should use a credit card for online purchases in case suspicious charges need to be contested. If an online seller is unfamiliar, read reviews and look for a legitimate customer service contact.

Phishing scams are especially popular during the busy holidays. Economists say think twice before clicking on a link in an email or text that appears to be about a delivery issue or an unexpected gift.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.