Crash at Clear Lake cemetery sends three teens to hospital

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – Three teens were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cerro Gordo County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 11495 265th Street in Clear Lake.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old girl from Garner, Iowa, was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Minivan, carrying two passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

The driver lost control due to snowy road conditions and hit a tree on the property.

All sustained minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

