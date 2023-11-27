Cold and windy start to the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us picked up a light coating of snowfall between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Totals across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa ranged from 0.5″ up to 2″ in northeast Iowa.

Snowfall amounts (KTTC)

A few flurries and light snow showers are possible before 9 pm with cloud cover gradually decreasing across the region. Conditions will be cold and windy as temperatures fall into the low teens overnight. Winds will remain strong out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Wind chill values overnight, into Monday morning will hover near zero degrees.

Temperature vs wind chill (KTTC)

Conditions will be cold and windy to kick off the new work week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will struggle to climb out of the 20s with strong winds out of the west and northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25-30 mph.

Wind speed forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will rebound to more seasonal levels later in the week, and even climb above average into the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

Conditions are looking seasonal as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s with pleasant sunshine. Looking ahead at the long-range forecast, temperatures are expected to remain warmer than normal through the second week of December.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.