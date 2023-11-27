Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopping in Rochester to benefit Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 25th annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be stopping in Rochester on December 6.

However, the train won’t be rolling down the tracks alone as special guests Breland, Tenille Townes and Santa Claus will also be apart of the stop.

While in Rochester, the CPKC Holiday Train will also be collecting monetary donations for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

The train will be raising money and awareness about food insecurity in communities across North America at all stops along its tour while also spreading holiday cheer.

You can catch the train from 1:15 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on December 6 on the northwest side of the Barlow Hy-Vee behind the employee parking lot (1605 Civic Center Drive NW).

Seeing the train, which features 14 brightly decorated rail cars with thousands of LED lights, holiday displays and a modified boxcar that is also a traveling stage for performers, is free.

Since 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has helped raise over $22.5 million for food banks to help those facing food insecurity.

“With 31% more people turning to our local food shelves and pantries over last year, any monetary donation generously gifted to further Channel One’s mission is so important, especially during what is expected to be a busy holiday season,” said Channel One Regional Food Bank Executive Director Virginia Witherspoon Merritt.

