Blustery and cold through Tuesday; Much warmer later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air is pouring into the region today on the heels of Sunday’s snow-producing storm system, setting the stage for the coldest day of the season. Despite an abundance of sunshine in the area, temperatures are only going to reach the low 20s this afternoon while a harsh northwest wind continues to create the coldest wind chill values since last winter. Expect wind chill levels around zero throughout the day as winds occasionally reach 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Temps will hover in the teens for the rest of the day with wind chill values around zero. (KTTC)

Wind chill values will be around zero for the rest of the day. (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall from the teens this evening to the single digit overnight and wind chill values will be slightly below zero across the area. Fortunately, winds will weaken a bit during the night.

A weak storm system will brush past the region to the north on Tuesday, bringing clouds to the area and generating a brisk southwest breeze. With limited sunshine in the area, temperatures will climb to the upper 20s with wind chill values in the single digits.

High temps tomorrow will be in the upper 20s. (KTTC)

A much warmer air mass will move into the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, and with a mostly sunny sky throughout the day, temperatures will soar to the upper 30s and low 40s across the area.

Seasonably chilly readings in the mid and upper 30s will linger through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine in store for our area.

Temps will become much warmer later in the week. There will be a chance of light snow late Saturday night. (KTTC)

A weak storm system will graze the area to the south over the weekend, bringing a chance of light snow late Saturday night and Sunday morning. A light coating of accumulation will be possible. There will at least be some sunshine early Saturday and late in the day Sunday to help temperatures reach the upper 30s.

After a frigid start to the week, temps will warm nicely for a long stretch of time in the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

My one minute forecast for Monday, November 27, 2023. Bright, frigid sunshine is dominating the region today. Expect high temperatures in the low 20s with windchill values around zero. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with brisk winds. Warm air returns for the middle of the week and high temperatures will be in the 30s. There will be a chance of light snow early Sunday.

