Slick roads early this morning; Cold front will bring blustery and cold weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are not officially in the winter season here in Minnesota, due to the winter solstice taking place in December, but you can say we are really MinneSNOWta this morning. Light snow showers fell across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Saturday evening and early this morning. Radar estimated snowfall rates indicated snowfall totals around 1-2″ from Steele County, North along I-35, and in the eastern counties near I-90.

Radar Estimated Snowfall (KTTC)

The majority of the snowfall has pushed through the region and off into Wisconsin. Road conditions were slick in some spots this morning especially south of the I-90 corridor and into NE Iowa. Many counties in NE Iowa originally saw roads that were partially covered or fully covered. The latest update on road conditions indicates that Winneshiek County still has fully covered roads.

Current Road Conditions (KTTC)

A cold front will push through the region today bringing blustery winds and frigid windchills tonight. Today’s high temperature will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. As the cold front rolls through the area this afternoon flurries or light snow showers may pop up throughout some counties. Winds today will be out of the NW around 15-20 mph and gusts nearing the lower 30s. Wind chills tonight and through the overnight hours will be in the single digits and potentially below zero!

Wind Chill Forecast (KTTC)

Later this week we will be seeing a temperature trend towards Wednesday and Thursday for our high temperatures! The forecasted highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Other than the warming trend we will be seeing breezy conditions throughout the the first half of the new week.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook (KTTC)

Enjoy the snowfall and sunshine!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

