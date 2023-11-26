Sargent’s S’mores with Santa draws hundreds this weekend

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sargent’s on Second in Rochester has seen a strong turnout for its S’mores with Santa event that kicked off Friday.

Sargent’s owner Nick Sargent said they saw more than 100 people on Friday and Saturday was just as busy.

“When the first at 4 o clock, people poured in and within a half an hour I was on the run to get more s’mores supplies than we had bought for hundreds already,” Sargent said. “We just want to be part of the community; you know obviously every business’s goal is to make money, but we also feel that local businesses and a community support community atmosphere is so important.”

The event features free s’mores with a campfire, a meet and greet with Santa, and works from local artists to check out.

The remaining dates are:

  • November 26 | 12:00 – 4:00 PM
  • December 1 | 4:00 – 7:00 PM
  • December 2 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

