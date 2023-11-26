Missing Goodhue County man’s body found

Brad Nagel
Brad Nagel(kttc)
By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the body of missing Goodhue County man, Brad Nagel, was found Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement said Nagel’s body was found by searchers on his property located in Red Wing.

The sheriff’s office said a medical examiner responded to the scene. It said more information will be released on Monday after further investigation and processing of the scene.

Law enforcement also said Brad Nagel’s family thanked everyone helping with the search and was grateful for the support from the community.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
RCS is celebrating 10 years at Lourdes High School's new location.
RCS grateful for 10 years at new Lourdes High School building
Sunday's Snow Potential
Cold, overcast today; Light snow this evening
Small Business Saturday Rochester
“Small Business Saturday” sees crowd in Rochester

Latest News

More than a hundred statewide crashes in Minnesota during snowy weekend
Minnesota State Patrol responds to more than 100 crashes during snowy weekend
Vintage antique flea market
Holiday shopping season: Rochester flea market and toy show
Sargent's S'mores with Santa draws hundreds in Rochester
S'mores with Santa
Sargent’s S’mores with Santa draws hundreds this weekend