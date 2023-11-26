Minnesota State Patrol responds to more than 100 crashes during snowy weekend
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 114 crashes statewide from 4:00 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Law enforcement said 19 of the crashes involved injuries and 66 of them involved vehicle spinouts.
State Patrol also said one semi-truck was jackknifed.
According to KTTC’s Meteorologist David Burgett, light snow showers fell across southeast Minnesota on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
