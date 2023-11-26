Light snow and flurries expected tonight into Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a quiet Thanksgiving day, we are tracking light snow for the second half of the long holiday weekend. Scattered flurries and light snow are expected to move through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa tonight into Sunday morning. Snowfall amounts will be minor for our area, but it will be enough to create slick roads and reduced visibility for those traveling in the region. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 20s with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Conditions are looking cold and windy Sunday after early morning snow showers. Light snow is expected to wrap up after 9 am with clouds remaining throughout the day. Snowfall amounts between Saturday evening and Sunday will be less than 1″ areawide with the highest amounts will be along and south of I-90. Afternoon highs will be in the low 30s with strong winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

Wind forecast (KTTC)

Skies clear heading into Monday, bringing back sunshine to the region. Temperatures will be chilly, only managing the mid-20s with strong west winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Conditions remain windy into Tuesday with gusts near 30 mph. Afternoon highs are expected to return to the low 30s with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures are expected to rebound to the upper 30s on Wednesday and will continue into Thursday with pleasant sunshine. Conditions look to remain quiet and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 30s into the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

