Holiday shopping season: Rochester flea market and toy shop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The holiday shopping season has started, and Graham Park is hosting another vintage antique flea market and toy shop on Sunday, November 26 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For $3 admission, shoppers will have access to buildings 31 and 35 at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. These two buildings will be full wall to wall with neat treasures.

To learn more, you can visit www.townsendshows.com

Vintage antique flea market (KTTC)

