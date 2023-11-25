Stewartville, Kingsland play in 2023 Prep Bowl

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Nik Speliopoulos
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Southeastern Minnesota has two teams playing in the State Football Championship games Saturday.

In Class AAA, the Stewartville Tigers cap off a perfect, undefeated season (14-0) and are the 2023 Prep Bowl Champions. After exchanging touchdowns on the first two possessions of the game, Stewartville scored 36 unanswered points to 43-14. The Tigers’ defense had three takeaways in the second half. Jayce Klug had two interceptions.

In a defensive battle, the Kingsland Knights fell in a heartbreaker, 14-12 to the Nevis Tigers. Kingsland finishes as the 2023 9-player runner-up.

