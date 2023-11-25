RCS grateful for 10 years at new Lourdes High School building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This Thanksgiving season, Rochester Catholic Schools has a lot to be grateful for. One of the items at the top of the list is ten years of Lourdes High School in its new location in northwest Rochester.

KTTC Anchor Caitlin Alexander and Photographer Chuck Sibley, both Lourdes alumni, had the opportunity to sit down with six pillars within RCS, who were key figures in the move to Lourdes’s current space.

KTTC sat down with six leaders to reflect on the move to the new Lourdes building 10 years ago. (RCS)

-Monsignor Jerry Mahon, Pastor at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

-Bishop Emeritus John Quinn, Diocese of Winona-Rochester

-Mary Spring, Lourdes Principal

-Denny Nigon, Former Lourdes Principal (’87-’07)

-Sr. Ramona Miller, Franciscan Sister

-Gene Eiden, Former Lourdes Band Director (’57-’93)

The group remembered the limitations of the old Lourdes building in downtown Rochester.

“My first feeling was that it was daunting,” Nigon said.

It was aged, the location was landlocked, and the roof needed work.

“There was, really, I can recall many meetings about the facility issues,” said Msgr. Mahon.

They said the question became whether to fix the existing space or go somewhere new.

“I can just say, as I was bishop here at the time, and I was told that, you know, we had this donor who was willing to provide for us a brand new high school,” Quinn recalled, referring to Jack and Mary Ann Remick.

The Remicks are longtime Catholic education supporters who came forward with the generous offer of land and site development at 19th Street NW and Valleyhigh Drive.

Next came a capital campaign with a $15 million goal.

Countless families contributed funds, including some who were already sacrificing a great deal to afford a Catholic education for their children.

Additionally, the Remicks forgave Rochester Catholic Schools’ remaining debt to make the project a reality.

The generosity didn’t stop there.

The Sisters of Saint Francis donated colorful, stained glass windows that had previously been displayed in Winona.

“I was in leadership when the capital campaign started for Lourdes High School, and I thought, oh, I think we can offer a big contribution here,” Miller said.

Weis Builders completed the new facility that boasted a gym with seating for 1,500, classrooms, lecture halls, a two-story library and media center, onsite chapel, and a performing arts auditorium.

Longtime Lourdes Band Director Gene Eiden told KTTC he was thrilled.

“When I see where that’s come from, from then ‘til now, my jaw just drops,” he said.

Current Principal Mary Spring was a teacher at Lourdes at the time of the move.

She said even as Lourdes’s address changed, the culture of Lourdes hasn’t.

“This campus allows us to have greater possibility with that culture and opens up a world that we didn’t have before,” she said.

Lourdes Senior Becca Cook also spoke with KTTC about her perception of Lourdes culture, which she said, starts with the teachers.

“They’re very close to the students, and everybody just kind of knows everybody, which is good, because you don’t feel like an outcast,” Cook said.

RCS is celebrating this 10-year-milestone with the campaign message “Building Our Future Everyday.”

Many in the Rochester in the community are grateful for the future these folks helped build, and what’s yet to come.

Meanwhile, Lourdes’s old building at the corner of 6th Avenue and West Center Street is still sitting vacant.

Mayo Clinic now owns the property.

KTTC reached out to Mayo Clinic for the latest plans for the real estate. A spokesperson said the site is currently included in plans for Mayo’s Bold. Forward. Unbound. initiative in Rochester, but did not give further details.

