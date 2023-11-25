Cold, overcast today; Light snow this evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Happy Saturday and post-Black Friday! A seasonal and chilly start to Saturday with mostly cloudy to overcast skies across the region. A moon halo was spotted on Friday night, which happens when ice crystals refract, or bend, the moon’s light. The ice crystals or, sometimes, water droplets act as a prism and allow for certain colors of the rainbow to show in a perfect circle around the moon. In this case, a white ring of light was shown around the moon with the mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Moon Halo (KTTC)

Today overcast skies will persist with highs in the low 30s. Light snowfall is expected throughout the early evening and tonight ahead of a low-pressure system south of Minnesota and Iowa. The snowfall will taper off towards the start of the overnight hours.

Today's Outlook (KTTC)

Sunday another snow band from a cold front will bring light snowfall to flurries during the later morning hours of Sunday. This weekend accumulations will be lighter with totals closer to an inch in NE Iowa while in SE Minnesota around a half inch or less. As the cold front rolls through on Sunday morning the winds will pick up to 15-20 mph with gusts in the lower 30s.

Sunday's Snow Potential (KTTC)

A slight warming trend will occur through next week with above-average temperatures nearing the 40s by Thursday and Friday. A stray chance of snow or a wintery mix may persist on Friday. I hope you had a great holiday this week!

7-Day (KTTC)

