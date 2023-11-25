Cold, overcast today; Light snow this evening

Flurries, light snow expected on Sunday
David's 6 am Forecast
By David Burgett
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Happy Saturday and post-Black Friday! A seasonal and chilly start to Saturday with mostly cloudy to overcast skies across the region. A moon halo was spotted on Friday night, which happens when ice crystals refract, or bend, the moon’s light. The ice crystals or, sometimes, water droplets act as a prism and allow for certain colors of the rainbow to show in a perfect circle around the moon. In this case, a white ring of light was shown around the moon with the mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Moon Halo
Moon Halo(KTTC)

Today overcast skies will persist with highs in the low 30s. Light snowfall is expected throughout the early evening and tonight ahead of a low-pressure system south of Minnesota and Iowa. The snowfall will taper off towards the start of the overnight hours.

Today's Outlook
Today's Outlook(KTTC)

Sunday another snow band from a cold front will bring light snowfall to flurries during the later morning hours of Sunday. This weekend accumulations will be lighter with totals closer to an inch in NE Iowa while in SE Minnesota around a half inch or less. As the cold front rolls through on Sunday morning the winds will pick up to 15-20 mph with gusts in the lower 30s.

Sunday's Snow Potential
Sunday's Snow Potential(KTTC)

A slight warming trend will occur through next week with above-average temperatures nearing the 40s by Thursday and Friday. A stray chance of snow or a wintery mix may persist on Friday. I hope you had a great holiday this week!

7-Day
7-Day(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state patrol says alcohol was involved in an overnight crash.
Alcohol was a factor in crash on Hwy 52 and 6th Street SW Friday morning
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Keep an eye to the sky because Santa is coming to town Friday night.
Santa Claus comes to Rochester Friday
Olmsted County
Olmsted County revokes licenses for substance abuse treatment center

Latest News

David's 6 am Forecast
David's 6 am Forecast
KTTC News at 5
KTTC WX - Light snow this weekend
Weekend outlook
Snow chance this weekend; Warmer weather next week
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Cold sunshine today; Light weekend snow possible