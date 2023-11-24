Snow chance this weekend; Warmer weather next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a pretty quiet month of November, we might finally have the chance of some light snow this upcoming weekend.

Weekend Outlook:

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s on both Saturday and Sunday. Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the region late Saturday into Sunday.

Right now, the projected storm track will keep the bulk of the accumulating snow to our south and east on Sunday. Light snow will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Snowfall totals are expected to be minor staying less than 1″ for almost all of SE MN and NE IA. Higher amounts are expected south near I-80 in central Iowa.

Wind speeds will increase on Sunday with wind out of the northwest around 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could reach near 30 mph at times.

10-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will stay below seasonal averages early next week too. Highs will be in the 20s and low 30s on Monday and Tuesday. There will be a nice warming trend throughout next week though!

High temperatures will return to the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday. Highs will continue to warm by the following weekend. Temperatures could sit steady in the lower 40s for several days late next week.

