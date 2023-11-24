Santa Claus comes to Rochester Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Keep an eye to the sky because Santa is coming to town Friday night.

Santa Claus will arrive on the rooftop of the Residences of Old City Hall at 4:15 p.m. Friday and he’ll need to be rescued with a little help from the Rochester Fire Department.

Leading up to the fun, you can join Mrs. Clause for her Holiday Festival at the Historic Chateau Theatre.

She will have music, games and a story time.

This is a free event but concessions will be available for purchase.

The downtown tradition concludes at 5 p.m. with the Tree Lighting at Peace Plaza.

This is always a festive time for the entire family.

