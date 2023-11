ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Shoppers from around the area are up early for Black Friday.

They have studied the deals and made a plan.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule for opening times for Rochester stores on Black Friday:

Fleet Farm: 5 a.m.

Best Buy: 6 a.m.

Menards: 6 a.m.

Target: 6 a.m.

Scheels: 7 a.m.

Apache Mall: 8 a.m.

