Kingsland, Stewartville gearing up for Prep Bowl championship games

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is a big day for two southeast Minnesota football teams.

The Kingsland Knights and the Stewartville Tigers are each one win away from becoming state champions.

The 13-0 Knights take on 12-0 Nevis at 10 a.m. in the 9 Player championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Then, at 1 p.m., the unbeaten Tigers will face unbeaten Annandale in the Class 3A championship matchup.

Good luck to both teams!

