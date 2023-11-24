Kingsland, Stewartville gearing up for Prep Bowl championship games

Kingsland and Stewartville play for state bragging rights
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is a big day for two southeast Minnesota football teams.

The Kingsland Knights and the Stewartville Tigers are each one win away from becoming state champions.

The 13-0 Knights take on 12-0 Nevis at 10 a.m. in the 9 Player championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Then, at 1 p.m., the unbeaten Tigers will face unbeaten Annandale in the Class 3A championship matchup.

Good luck to both teams!

