Kingsland, Stewartville gearing up for Prep Bowl championship games
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is a big day for two southeast Minnesota football teams.
The Kingsland Knights and the Stewartville Tigers are each one win away from becoming state champions.
The 13-0 Knights take on 12-0 Nevis at 10 a.m. in the 9 Player championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Then, at 1 p.m., the unbeaten Tigers will face unbeaten Annandale in the Class 3A championship matchup.
Good luck to both teams!
