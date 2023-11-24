Cold sunshine today; Light weekend snow possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High pressure is bringing us mostly sunny skies across the region today, but temperatures are the coldest of the season. We started the day with readings only in the single digits and teens and afternoon highs will be in the upper 20s, about ten degrees below the seasonal average. Thankfully, winds will continue to weaken as that area of high pressure draws closer to the area from the west.

Temperatures this evening will briefly dip into the upper teens before climbing to the 20s later tonight. Winds will remain light under a layer of cloud cover that will spread across the area ahead of a storm system approaching from the southwest.

Under a mostly cloudy sky Saturday, high temperatures will be in the low 30s with some snow flurries possible in the afternoon and evening. Winds tomorrow will remain light, coming from the southwest.

Light snow showers will be possible late Saturday night and predawn Sunday. Snowfall amounts look to be very light, generally less than half an inch with low temperatures in the low 20s.

Sunday will begin with some breaks of sunshine and a brisk breeze. As a cold front moves into the area from the west in the afternoon, clouds will thicken with a chance of light snow showers. That band of activity will possibly bring up to another half an inch of accumulation to the area, just enough to possibly create slick spots on local roads and highways. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a gusty northwest wind.

After a sunny, but frigid Monday that will feature high temperatures only in the 20s, each day will be warmer than the last as a warming trend carries us to the upper 30s later in the week.

