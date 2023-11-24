Alcohol involved in crash on Hwy 52 and 6th Street SW Friday morning
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an overnight crash.
It happened around 1:25 a.m. Friday on Highway 52 at the 6th Street southwest exit in Rochester.
A 29-year-old Rochester man was driving north on Highway 52 when his Acura SUV collided with the median and rolled.
He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
