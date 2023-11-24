Alcohol involved in crash on Hwy 52 and 6th Street SW Friday morning

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an overnight crash.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. Friday on Highway 52 at the 6th Street southwest exit in Rochester.

A 29-year-old Rochester man was driving north on Highway 52 when his Acura SUV collided with the median and rolled.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County
Olmsted County revokes licenses for substance abuse treatment center
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Rochester woman sentenced for role at Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Brad Nagel
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to search for Brad Nagel over holiday weekend
Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Thanksgiving diet tips for Ozempic users
Mayo Clinic dietitian offers Thanksgiving diet tips for Ozempic users

Latest News

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an overnight crash.
Alcohol involved in crash on Hwy 52 and 6th Street SW Friday morning
opening times
Opening times for Rochester stores on Black Friday
Opening times
Opening times for Rochester stores on Black Friday
Salvation Army hosts free Thanksgiving lunch
Salvation Army hosts free Thanksgiving lunch