Alcohol involved in crash on Hwy 52 and 6th Street SW Friday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an overnight crash.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. Friday on Highway 52 at the 6th Street southwest exit in Rochester.

A 29-year-old Rochester man was driving north on Highway 52 when his Acura SUV collided with the median and rolled.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.