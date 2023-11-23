Turkey Trot 5k kicks off Thursday at Soldiers Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It is the 7th Annual Rochester Turkey Trot at Soldiers Memorial Field Park.

The start and finish line is at the East Shelter on 244 Soldiers Field Drive SW.

From 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, participants can pick up their packets that they ordered. Otherwise, participants had the packet mailed to them or picked it up from Sheels.

At 8:30 a.m. the Kids Dash starts.

The Rochester Turkey Trot 5k begins at 9 a.m.

The course time limit for the 5k is an hour and 20 minutes.

Click here to look at the 5k course map.

The course is entirely on paved trail.

You can also track live participants by downloading the live participant tracking app, Racejoy.

You can run for a good cause this thanksgiving as this 5k trot’s proceeds go to those affected by blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

The event record times for a 5k male was 15:24 minutes set in 2022 and for a 5k female, 19:42, set in 2017.

All volunteers for the Turkey Trot 5k get a free event shirt. Volunteers will help at water stations, participant check-in, course marshalling and more.

The Turkey Trot 5k runners will receive donuts at the finish line for completing the race.

Thanksgiving is the biggest running day of the year.

Once the 5k is complete, runners can make room for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

Parking

There is limited parking within and around Soldiers Memorial Field Park.

The City of Rochester offers parking ramps and surface lots within the downtown area.

For more parking information, click here.

