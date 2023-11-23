Tiffin mom donates kidney to ‘pay it forward’ after her daughter received transplant

Tiffin mom donates kidney to 'pay it forward' after her daughter received transplant
By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Daylea Herring hardly remembers her liver transplant from 8 years ago. But she does know she’s thankful.

“I just remember I was in the hospital...and seeing my family,” said Daylea. “It makes me happy. There’s nice people in the world that are nice enough to do that.”

Her mom, Amber Herring, remembers almost every detail.

“She had been diagnosed with that liver disease shortly after she was born. So when I got her in my foster home I had known that she had the liver disease and that transplant was likely going to happen,” said Amber.

That’s why she says becoming a living organ donor herself became an obvious choice. But as she went through the process, Herring wasn’t certain on who she should donate to.

“There’s just such a huge need that I had so much pressure trying to decide how I would pick one person. And so I took that off of my chest,” said Amber.

Just as her daughter received a random donation 8 years ago, Amber Herring donated randomly to help save another life.

“She would not be who she is today without that donation. So the reason I wanted to donate was to kind of pay it forward and to hopefully give somebody else that same second chance at life and not only honor Daylea’s donor, but all of the other organ donors out there,” said Amber.

For more information on the living organ donation process, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

