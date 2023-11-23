Salvation Army hosts free Thanksgiving lunch

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Salvation Army invited everyone in the community Thursday at noon for a free Thanksgiving lunch.

The hour-long event started at 11:30 a.m. and hosted thanksgiving meals, dessert, and beverages at downtown’s Social Services Center.

With about 35 volunteers bringing the lunch event together, the community dined in for a warm lunch with live music.

According to the Salvation Army Major Candace Voeller, this annual tradition has been hosted for 12 years.

”Today is really an exciting day that we get to celebrate Thanksgiving with our community and with friends from our neighborhood, and so many wonderful volunteers. So, it’s an exciting day on a day just filled with just joy and excitement. There is so much to be thankful for and it is so good that we get to be able to celebrate together.”

Those interested in joining or donating to Rochester’s Salvation Army can reach out to them through their Facebook page, their website, or their phone number at (507)-288-3663.

