Remembering the loss of President John F. Kennedy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 60 years ago, the United States faced a tragedy still felt by many to this day.

Elected in 1960, President John F. Kennedy served for three years. During his presidency, Kennedy handled the Cuban Missile Crisis, established the Peace Corps and was a supporter of the civil rights movement.

On November 22, 1963, while riding in the back of a convertible limousine through the streets of Dallas, Texas, Kennedy was assassinated. His wife Jackie Kennedy was seated next to him. An investigation later uncovered the shots were fired from the sixth-floor window of a nearby building.

Kennedy was shot twice, the FBI later found Lee Harvey Oswald responsible and acted alone in the shooting.

“I was in my first year of high school it was ninth grade and we heard about the story I think on TV,” U.S. Army veteran Arvin Hanson remembered.

Speaking with veterans around the Rochester community, many recall the atmosphere surrounding the country following the loss of America’s 35th president.

“Pretty solemn,” Marine Corps veteran Roger Schoenfelder said. “I mean nobody knew anything, we didn’t know exactly what was going on, but it was a very quiet solemn atmosphere.”

Following his death, Lyndon Johson was sorn into presidency. For many, it was a time of confusion and sadness.

“I still remember November 22, and it just sticks in my mind and just thinking about the sad situation of the country,” Hanson said.

Kennedy’s body was brought back to Washington D.C. the next day where thousands came to pay their respects to the fallen president.

“We’ll if I look back on it was really sad because I don’t think we would have gotten into the Vietnam War the way we did,” U.S. Navy veteran Joel Skauge said.

In June of this year, the National Archives concluded its review of the classified documents related to the assassination of President Kennedy and the records are now available to the public.

