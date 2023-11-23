Eastern Iowa Specialist shares ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

The lack of daylight as we approach the winter months can be difficult for some people.
The lack of daylight as we approach the winter months can be difficult for some people.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the start of the Holiday Season there is much to look forward to during late fall.

But, due to the lack of sunlight and the early sunsets, some can become depressed as the winter months set in.

“You have neurotransmitters in your brain that affect how happy you are or how anxious you are, uh, and those neurotransmitters, um, decrease and we need to give them a little boost.” Abbie Kelley, a psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner explained.

Beginning in October and continuing through February, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, can cause people to lose interest in hobbies, suffer fatigue, and lower their mood.

Kelley says there are a few ways to combat SAD that don’t involve hibernating and eating lots of chocolate. “You have your, your just natural treatments, taking Vitamin D, going out and getting a walk in when there’s sunlight, the sun lamps that you can purchase are very helpful for some people, um, eating a healthy diet.”

Kelley says if symptoms don’t improve, talk to your doctor because one option for further treatment could be medication.

A few ways to keep your spirits bright as the nights get longer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County
Olmsted County revokes licenses for substance abuse treatment center
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Rochester woman sentenced for role at Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Brad Nagel
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to search for Brad Nagel over holiday weekend
Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Thanksgiving diet tips for Ozempic users
Mayo Clinic dietitian offers Thanksgiving diet tips for Ozempic users

Latest News

Keep an eye to the sky because Santa is coming to town Friday night.
Santa Claus comes to Rochester Friday
The state patrol says alcohol was involved in an overnight crash.
Alcohol involved in crash on Hwy 52 and 6th Street SW Friday morning
The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an overnight crash.
Alcohol involved in crash on Hwy 52 and 6th Street SW Friday morning
opening times
Opening times for Rochester stores on Black Friday
Opening times
Opening times for Rochester stores on Black Friday