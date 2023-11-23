Critical Careers: Women exploring trades, technology and transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A workforce shortage in the trades is impacting our nation. The shortage impacts business and industry, and resulting in the loss of tens of millions of dollars. One solution? Recruiting more young women into these high-demand, high-paying occupations.

That’s what Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona is doing. With support from the National Science Foundation, the college offers a day for high school women in grades 10-12 to explore options in trades, technology, and transportation. Dawn Lubah with Minnesota State College Southeast says, “All of our programs are two years or less, and you can graduate with a certificate and have a living, family-sustaining wage. These are fun, hands-on engaging programs that lead to really good jobs.”

Katie Johnson is a student in the program. She says, “Most of the things I want to do, like welding and being an electrician, it’s easier to go to a technical school. It’s less money. And there’s a good chance of you getting into the industry right away.”

More than 75 young women from 12 area high schools across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin took part in the day-long event earlier in November. Each student could choose 3 program areas of interest and then take part in one-hour, hands-on experiences in these career areas.

Minnesota State College Southeast has classrooms in Red Wing and Winona and offers a two-year technical and community college experience with small class sizes, and state-of-the-art facilities.

