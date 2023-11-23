Colder temps, but quiet weather for the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air is pouring into the region today on the heels of a cold front that swept through the area Wednesday night, setting the stage for a chilly holiday. We can be thankful today that high pressure is settling in from the Plains to bring dry and peaceful weather. There won’t be any weather-related concerns for traveling locally today or during the remainder of the holiday weekend. Under a partly sunny sky, high temperatures will be in the low 30s. A pesky breeze from the north will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the upper teens and 20s.

Temperatures will slowly fall through the 20s this evening, dropping to the mid-teens after midnight. North winds will be lighter tonight, but noticeably brisk as wind chill values will be in the single digits late in the night.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, but north winds will be less prominent, so wind chill levels won’t be as much of a concern. If you’re heading out to do predawn Black Friday shopping, keep in mind that temperatures will be in the teens in most of the area. We’ll have partly sunny skies in the area for the bulk of the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Clouds will thicken on Saturday as a storm system brushes past the local area to the south. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a light southwest breeze.

A few snow flurries will be possible early Sunday before clouds clear off and winds pick up from the west behind the mid-weekend storm system. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with wind chill levels in the 20s. A light coating of light snow will be possible in southern Iowa and northwestern Illinois to our south, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling in that part of the region.

The upcoming week will feature a lot of cold sunshine. High temperatures will slowly climb from the upper 20s on Monday to the upper 30s next Friday.

