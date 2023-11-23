Chilly weekend; Next weather-maker on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures were on the cool side on Thanksgiving and they’ll stay cold into Friday morning.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will drop into the middle and lower teens with partly cloudy skies. Wind Thursday night will be out of the north around 10-15 mph.

Black Friday shopping (KTTC)

If you’re heading out shopping early Friday morning, temperatures will be around 13-16 degrees across the region. Temperatures will finally reach the lower 20s by 10-11 a.m. on Friday morning. Make sure to bundle up if you’re out early Friday morning!

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Wind on Friday will be out of the north around 5-10 mph.

Weather-maker this weekend (KTTC)

Okay, let’s talk about the weather-maker for this upcoming weekend. Confidence continues to grow that accumulating snowfall will be possible across the Midwest this weekend. Current trends are showing a southerly storm track that would keep the snow band to our south. The main threat of snowfall would be closer to central Iowa and into northern Illinois.

The most likely outcome for our region is some flurries or light snowfall on Sunday. Confidence is not high right now that our area would see accumulating snowfall.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will continue to be below average to start off next week too! Long-range temperature outlooks are hinting at above-average temperatures by late next week though! Highs could warm back into the upper 30s and low 40s by late next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.