ABC Executive Director Wayne Stenberg to retire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –After decades of hard, meaningful work, the Executive Director of Ability Building Community, or ABC, in Rochester is retiring.

Wayne Stenberg says he will retire at the end of the year.

He has nearly 30 years of nonprofit experience under his belt.

He’s also a retired Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Airforce Reserves.

His last day will be Friday, December 29.

ABC says the organization will begin searching for its next leader in the coming months.

