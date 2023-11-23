2nd annual ‘Turkey Day 5k’ in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2nd annual ‘Turkey Day 5K′ running/walking event started at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Kasson Mini Mall.

This exercise gathering first started last year as a way to burn calories before one of the biggest meals of the year.

There were only 25 participants previously, but this year, there are nearly 150 people joining.

All proceeds from race registration and donations go to Kasson’s food shelf to help feed individuals and families in Dodge County.

Beverages and drinks are also provided to participants after their race.

