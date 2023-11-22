Stress management consultant Maria Serbus joins Midwest Access

Stress management consultant Maria Serbus
Stress management consultant Maria Serbus(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Stress Management Consultant and keynote speaker Maria Serbus joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk about techniques to successfully conquer stress.

Maria has dedicated a great deal of her coaching to helping women, especially high achieving women, implement stress management tools for busy lifestyles.

If you would like to contact Maria to speak at an event or for a coaching session you can visit her website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Stewartville man arrested for stealing motorcycle, sawed-off shotgun found in jacket
Brad Nagel
After truck found, search continues for missing Goodhue County man
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Rochester woman sentenced for role at Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Rochester community seeking help from the county to give two families a home
Rochester community seeking help from the county to give two families a home
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 52 in Rochester.
Monday evening traffic back-up on southbound 52 in Rochester

Latest News

Downtown Rochester is ready for the holidays
Santa Claus is coming to Rochester Friday Nov. 24
The State Emblems Redesign Commission announced it has chosen six designs as the basis for the...
New state flag, seal designs narrowed down
Maintaining personal boundaries this holiday season
Maintaining Boundaries
Mental health
Mayo Clinic psychologist weighs in on maintaining personal boundaries this holiday season