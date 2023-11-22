Steeplechase to open tubing Saturday, skiing and snowboarding to open Dec. 9

By Eric Min
Nov. 22, 2023
MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) – Steeplechase will open for tubing on Saturday with skiing and snowboarding services to begin on December 9.

Minutes away from Rochester, Steeplechase’s ski hill reopened this year for the first time in 16 years.

Its owner Justin Steck said the lack of snow this year was not the best for Steeplechase to open its ski hill. However, with the help of his 19 snow machines, Steck said the facility will still open this weekend.

“Snow making is definitely something we have to do,” he said. “Especially a year like this year where we haven’t got any snow. So, these machines are brand new. We just started using them last night and they worked great.”

Steck said the ski hill will open in two weeks.

“The ski hill is a lot more snow to make, so that kind of depends on what the forecast gives us. But we know we can get the snow tubing open in just a few nights with some good temps.”

Steeplechase Owner Justin Steck

Steck also said anyone can snow tube. He encouraged visitors regardless of age to come try tubing on Saturday.

“The whole environment is a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s family friendly and kind of in the heart of COVID is when we opened the first year tubing and that was a little simpler the first year. And then we’ve kind of kind of been building on each year and then this year with the skiing.”

Steck said the ski hill should open on time if the weather cooperates. He said Steeplechase will update its Facebook page if there are any changes.

For tickets, hours, and holiday schedules, you can visit Steeplechase’s website for tubing and skiing/snowboarding.

