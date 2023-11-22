Santa Claus is coming to Rochester Friday Nov. 24

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can mark you calendars for ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ on Friday, November 24.

The tradition begins at 4:15 p.m. in downtown Rohester with the rescue of Santa atop Old City Hall followed by the holiday tree lighting ceremony on Peace Plaza at 5 p.m.

Before the arrival of Santa, visitors can stop by the Historic Chateau Theatre for Mrs. Claus’s Holiday Festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be music, family-friendly games, activities and story time with Mrs. Claus. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Kathleen Harrington is the Interim Executive Director for the Rochester Downtown Alliance. She joined us Wednesday on Midwest Access. If you would like to know more about other holiday events in the Downtown Rochester area, you can visit its website here.

