Santa Claus is coming to Rochester Friday Nov. 24

Downtown Rochester is ready for the holidays
Downtown Rochester is ready for the holidays
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can mark you calendars for ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ on Friday, November 24.

The tradition begins at 4:15 p.m. in downtown Rohester with the rescue of Santa atop Old City Hall followed by the holiday tree lighting ceremony on Peace Plaza at 5 p.m.

Before the arrival of Santa, visitors can stop by the Historic Chateau Theatre for Mrs. Claus’s Holiday Festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be music, family-friendly games, activities and story time with Mrs. Claus. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Kathleen Harrington is the Interim Executive Director for the Rochester Downtown Alliance. She joined us Wednesday on Midwest Access. If you would like to know more about other holiday events in the Downtown Rochester area, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

