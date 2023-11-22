Rochester Public Transit on Holiday Service schedule on Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit will be operating on a Holiday Service schedule on Thanksgiving.
For Thursday, November 23, Routers 21 Routes 21 through 26 will operate from 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.
ZIPS paratransit service will also operate on a shortened holiday schedule, also running from 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.
