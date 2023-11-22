Rochester Public Transit on Holiday Service schedule on Thanksgiving

Rochester Public Transit will operate on Holiday Schedule Thursday.
Rochester Public Transit will operate on Holiday Schedule Thursday.(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit will be operating on a Holiday Service schedule on Thanksgiving.

For Thursday, November 23, Routers 21 Routes 21 through 26 will operate from 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

ZIPS paratransit service will also operate on a shortened holiday schedule, also running from 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

