Rochester community seeking help from the county to give two families a home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Six years ago, affordable home and resident owned community, Zumbro Ridge Estates, dealt with 20 years’ worth of deferred maintenance, 34 vacant lots, and a lack of resources for its residents.

Since 2018, when Allie Lechner became the community’s operational manager, she and her staff have been able to provide the neighborhood with some much-needed support.

This includes a weekly food shelf, community center, and after school programs for children. All of this work being done to reach its goal of providing a safe and affordable home for residents.

“We’re a small community and we have become a community within a community, and if there is somebody in need of something, word travels and we, the board of directors and myself try to find a solution to that situation,” Lechner said.

Zumbro Ridge Estates is seeking the help of Olmsted County, looking for donations to help families purchase the two remaining homes.

“I can let my kids go out and not have to worry. Same with my neighbors, we all are kind of one big family within this community,” Zumbro Ridge Estates resident and board member Amanda Mata explained.

The money raised helps with down payments, it stays with the home in order to help future homeowners.

“There are two families out there that need affordable housing, Zumbro Ridge has established themselves we are a community within a community, and we can supply those homes, but those people need help with down payment money,” Lechner said.

With only two homes left to be sold, the community has over time become what Lechner and her staff envisioned. She said this would not have been possible without the continued support of Olmsted County and generous donations given by numerous organizations.

“They come in and they thank us, and thanks isn’t to us really it’s to Olmsted community who has graciously volunteered to donate food to our food pantry,” Lechner said. “I can’t express in words what it means to me, it’s been amazing to watch.”

If you’re interested in donating to the community to help the two families, you can do so by one of two options.

Lechner explained there are two options to donate. First, by sending a donation to Zumbro Ridge Estates. The second option is by depositing in Zumbro Ridge Estates donation account at First Alliance Credit Union. According to Zumbro Ridge Estates, the account is secure and only the bank can release funds when provided a written invoice for money.

