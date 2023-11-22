Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to search for Brad Nagel over holiday weekend

Brad Nagel(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a search for Brad Nagel this weekend in the area where Nagel’s truck was found in a back channel of the Mississippi River in Wisconsin.

Nagel’s vehicle was located on Sunday, November 19 but authorities are not sure when the vehicle went into the water. Nagel was not in the vehicle.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) also is releasing new information about the search for Nagel.

GCSO says “through receipts, eye witness accounts, and surveillance video,” it is known the last believed location Nagel was seen was in Red Wing on Thursday, November 16 at 7:40 a.m. while he was walking down the street alone.

The Goodhue and Pierce County Sheriff’s Offices continue to investigate the disappearance of Nagel.

Authorities say no further information will be released over the Thanksgiving weekend unless a “significant development” occurs in the case.

Nagel was reported missing on Thursday, November, 16 after not showing up for a work commitment.

Last contact with Nagel, according to law enforcement, was Wednesday, November 15 around 11:30 p.m.

