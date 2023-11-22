Pet of the Week: Freddie Purr-Cury

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday’s pet of the week from Paws and Claws is Freddie Purr-cury. Freddie is a 3-month-old black male kitten who was found along Hwy 169 near Milaca in mid-October.

He was injured and in need of veterinary care so the kind person who stopped to help him took him to a veterinarian in the Twin Cities. This little guy had a left rear hip injury and an umbilical hernia in need of surgical repair. He was brought to Paws and Claws where it was its Emergency Veterinary Care Fund and Northern Valley Animal Clinic to the rescue.

Freddie needed two surgical procedures and cage rest for a few weeks so he was cared for in one of our fabulous foster homes where he has thrived - gaining weight and showing his humans his loving side.

He is described as a joy and “Miracle Kitty” - reminding us of the Freddie Mercury and Queen song “A Kind of Magic”. Magic or miracle, this lovely kitten is a true reminder of the kindness of strangers that so often gets these animals the rescue, care and love they need. Freddie returns that love to people and other cats. He is now neutered, his hernia is repaired and he is looking for that forever home he needs.

Learn more about Freddie here.

