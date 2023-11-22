Olmsted County revokes licenses for substance abuse treatment center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County revoked multiple licenses from Oakridge Treatment Center in Haverhill Township Wednesday.

Public lodging as well as food and beverage licenses were revoked after continued concerns about the safety and well-being of individuals in the facility and neighboring communities. According to Olmsted County, concerns included a disproportionate number of reported overdoses, calls for service to the facility, and other pending investigations.

The Public Health Services Advisory Board unanimously declared the facility a public health nuisance on November 2. County officials from various departments, including the Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office, Adult and Family Services, and Public Health Services.

“The continued failure to mitigate these concerns jeopardizes the health and safety of the vulnerable adults served by the facility and Olmsted County’s community members,” Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Parkin wrote in a statement.

With licenses revoked, the treatment center must relocate its clients by noon on Monday, November 27.

