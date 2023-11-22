Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Hunger Games, The Holdovers

Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell's Movie Minute(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Julian Mitchell is back this week with movie reviews as we head into the holiday weekend. He joined us on Midwest Access Wednesday to review ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ and ‘The Holdovers.

If you would like to check out a movie in theaters today. Here is a look at some showings in our area.

Rochester movie showings.

Albert Lea movie showings.

Find movie showings anywhere here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Stewartville man arrested for stealing motorcycle, sawed-off shotgun found in jacket
Brad Nagel
After truck found, search continues for missing Goodhue County man
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Rochester woman sentenced for role at Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Rochester community seeking help from the county to give two families a home
Rochester community seeking help from the county to give two families a home
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 52 in Rochester.
Monday evening traffic back-up on southbound 52 in Rochester

Latest News

Rochester Public Transit will operate on Holiday Schedule Thursday.
Rochester Public Transit on Holiday Service schedule on Thanksgiving
Sheriff Kevin Torgerson
Sitdown with Sheriff Kevin Torgerson
Sheriff's Deputies warn of loose bison
Extra DWI enforcement campaign begins through holidays in Minnesota
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Help hanging up Christmas Lights with ‘Light It Up Lights’