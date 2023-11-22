Mayo Clinic psychologist weighs in on maintaining personal boundaries this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us have heard the type of questions around the family dinner table during the holidays:

Why are you single?

How to you feel about this certain political issue?

These conversations can create a tense environment in our homes. One way to help this is to set and maintain personal boundaries.

Personal boundaries are individual rules a person sets to maintain what’s important to them.

Mayo Clinic psychologists say before you travel, consider what’s non-negotiable to you and communicate that to your hosts if needed.

Some examples of this are as followed:

“I go for a run every morning.”

“I don’t talk about my dating life.”

“I need you to call me by the name I want.”

Experts say it’s also important to enforce your limits. If necessary, tell your family members what the consequences will be.

“Having boundaries doesn’t necessarily mean that you too have to be on the frontline with defending them or pushing them on others at all, but it’s okay to again just maintain those boundaries and use those basic communication skills to help maintain those boundaries as well,” Mayo Clinic psychologist Craig Sawchuk said.

Dr. Sawchuk went on to say knowing and sharing your boundaries can make your visits more enjoyable. Sharing your own boundaries can also make it safe for your family members to do the same. With this common understanding, sharing time under the same roof can bring more joy than frustration.

