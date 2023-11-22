Mayo Clinic dietitian offers Thanksgiving diet tips for Ozempic users

Thanksgiving diet tips for Ozempic users
Thanksgiving diet tips for Ozempic users
By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to Mayo Clinic Lead Registered Dietitian Dr. Tara Schmidt, family members using Ozempic this Thanksgiving should eat slower.

Dr. Schmidt said there are not many dietary restrictions associated with Ozempic. However, she recommended users to be mindful of how much and how fast they eat. She says smaller, more frequent meals are more helpful than three large meals.

Dr. Schmidt said this is because the drug causes the body to digest food longer. This leads to nausea and sickness when you overeat.

“With Thanksgiving in mind, a really important takeaway would just be to start with small portions and to see how you feel after each portion, and to make sure that you’re eating mindfully and not rushing through the meal because eventually that can catch up to you and make you feel ill.”

Mayo Clinic Lead Registered Dietitian Dr. Tara Schmidt

The registered dietitian also recommended eating adequate protein and drinking enough water. She suggested adding color with fruits and vegetables to balance what you eat.

