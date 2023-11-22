A Look Inside: Christmastime at Mayowood Mansion
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Christmas tours are back at the Mayowood Historic Home and on Midwest Access this Wednesday, we give you a peak inside.
Tickets for tours are only available on special dates and times. Adults are $25 and children are $10. Reservations are required online only or by phone and all ticket sales are final.
If you would like to make a reservation, you can contact the History Center of Olmsted County or call (507) 282-9447.
Scheduled dates and times:
Sunday: 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm
Wednesday: 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm
Thursday: 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm
Friday: 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm
Saturday: 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm
