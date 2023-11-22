Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A woman who was walking her dog in Wisconsin on the second day of the gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, according to a Department of Natural Resources official.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber said.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property on Monday morning. The 62-year-old hunter told the DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber said. He says the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added that non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Stewartville man arrested for stealing motorcycle, sawed-off shotgun found in jacket
Brad Nagel
After truck found, search continues for missing Goodhue County man
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Rochester woman sentenced for role at Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 52 in Rochester.
Monday evening traffic back-up on southbound 52 in Rochester
Rochester community seeking help from the county to give two families a home
Rochester community seeking help from the county to give two families a home

Latest News

FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter
The JFK Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts will hold a special exhibit to mark the...
JFK Library unveils rare exhibit for 60th anniversary of his assassination
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone with the Miracle Baby Lounger should...
Parents should stop using baby loungers sold on Amazon due to suffocation and fall risk
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season
President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the movie "Wonka" in Norfolk, Va., Sunday,...
Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands