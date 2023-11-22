Help hanging up Christmas Lights with ‘Light It Up Lights’

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light It Up Lights is a Rochester-based Christmas light installation and tear-down company.

Casey Ryan joined Midwest Access Wednesday to give viewers some advice on how to best hang lights. He does it for a living.

His company spans from Rochester to Hastings and can be reached at 651-380-4122.

