Great travel weather today; A cold, but peaceful holiday weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying great travel weather today as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The clouds and showers we dealt with earlier this week are out of the picture and now we enjoy peaceful, bright sunshine across the region. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-40s. southwest winds will be more pronounced during the afternoon, at times reaching 25 miles per hour, helping pull in the slightly warmer air ahead of a cold front to our west. Wind chill values will be in the 30s, for the most part.

Sunny skies and southwest winds will help temps climb through the 40s today. (KTTC)

A few thin clouds will move into the area this evening as the cold front arrives from the northern Plains. Temperatures will fall steadily toward the 20s overnight with a brisk northwest breeze.

Thanksgiving Day will be bright and tranquil, but quite a bit colder. Expect mostly sunny skies with morning temperatures in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the low 30s. A cold north breeze will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

Expect mostly sunny skies with brisk winds on Thursday and high temps will be in the low 30s. (KTTC)

Friday will be even colder, but our winds will be slightly less pronounced. Sunshine and a few thin clouds will be in the area with a light north wind. We’ll start the day in the mid-teens, so if you have plans to do some pre-dawn Black Friday shopping, you’ll want to dress extra warmly. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Aside from some snow flurries late in the weekend, it looks like a quiet stretch of cold weather is in store for our area. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken on Saturday ahead of a storm system that will brush past the area to our south in the middle of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 30s. There will be a chance of light snow showers or flurries Saturday evening through early Sunday, but any snowfall accumulation will likely occur south of our local area. Sunshine on Sunday afternoon will help temperatures reach the mid-30s.

High temps will be in the upper 20s and 30s for the next week or longer. (KTTC)

A few snow flurries will be possible in our area. Snow chances will stay primarily south of the local area. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be seasonably cold with high temperatures in the 30s. There will be a slight chance of light snow or flurries next Friday night to start the month of December.

High temps will be in the upper 20s and 30s for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

