Cracking down on drunk drivers during the holiday season.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The day before Thanksgiving is known as “Blackout Wednesday.” It refers to a night of binge drinking due to college students returning home for the holiday.

Each day, around 37 people die in drunk driving crashes nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That’s one person every 39-minutes.

During the holiday season, the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is working to prevent that number from climbing.

Sgt. Troy Christianson, with MSP, said drivers can expect to see extra patrols on the road, with a target for DWI violations.

“Along with the holiday’s people like to celebrate and that’s great but it’s important that you have a designated driver, make sure you take advantage of some ride shares, or just stay where you are at if you are consuming any type of alcoholic beverages,” Christianson added.

In 2022, from Thanksgiving through New Year’s, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety made more than 2,000 DWI arrest.

